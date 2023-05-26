The Somali-born influencer Rawdah Mohamed made a head-turning appearance on the Cannes red carpet the model took the film and fashion industry by storm as she wore a Robert Wun's Scorched Bride outfit for her red carpet appearance.

Rawdah Mohammad's scorched bride look at Cannes

The ensemble reminded netizens of a horror film heroine. Wun's design, featured in his spring 2023 Paris Fashion Week show in January, The Scorched Bride collection was itself an ode to horror movies.

Scorched Bride couture's white satin gown with burnt edges also had a long veil with a burnt hole

However, Mohamed wore the look to the premiere of La Passion De Dodin Bouffant, a French historical romantic drama. She adapted the gown by wearing a black hijab underneath the veil, black long sleeves that extended past the dress's half ones, and wrists full of Cartier jewellery.

The double-sided satin dress and face-obscuring silk organza veil features trompe l'oeil scorch marks and flame-kissed edges making the look more dramatic. Needless to say, Rawdah Mohamed pulled off the look with panache.

However, netizens had a mixed reaction to her outfit some lauded the dramatic outfit and fine detail, while few called it a disaster.

Netizens react

A user wrote, "Is it a ghost show what's wrong with the designers"

Another wrote, "Someone please pick my jaw up from the floor."

The Fashion mogul's Instagram page shared the image on her stories and wrote about burnt rotis.

Rawdah Mohammad's shared her official pictures on Instagram and thanked Robert Wun for styling her. The stylist also shared a few pictures on his Instagram profile.