Mouni Roy recently performed at an event looking like a million bucks. Draped in red lehenga, Mouni flaunted her curves as she danced to hit numbers. A video of the Bengali beauty dancing to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'Kajra Re' has taken over social media. While we loved Roy's moves and expressions, many on social media felt otherwise.

Some said that Mouni was unable to catch up to the music and some felt they could see all the surgeries she got done on herself. Let's take a look at what the people in the comments section said.

"I want to donate a bit of my fat," a social media user wrote.

"She is looking so weird," another social media user commented.

"Disproportionate body," read a comment.

"Malnutritioned," another comment read.

"Something seriously has gone wrong...!! There's nothing natural abt it," a person opined.

"Something is happening near her ribs," another person shared.

"She is unable to dance," a user wrote.

"Looking so bad," another user wrote down.

"Unable to move due to weakness," one person commented.

"Can see all the surgery done" and "Bad dance" were some more comments on the video.

Mouni reacts to trolling

A few months back, during the promotions of 'Bhootnii', Mouni had spoken about the plastic surgery rumours. On being asked how she reacts to it, Roy had said, "Kuch nahin (Nothing). Dekhti hee nahi (I don't see it). Let everyone do their job do not pay attention to such remarks. If you hide behind a screen to troll others and if you find happiness in that so be it."

Despite all the trolling, Mouni Roy remains oblivious to the social media noise. The diva is enjoying her professional life with no dearth of offers. In her personal life too, she is happily married to Sujoy Nambiar and keeps painting social media red with their mushy pictures every now and then.