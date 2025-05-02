Mouni Roy's 'Bhootnii' has been released in theaters. Despite facing tough competition from Ajay Devgn's Raid 2, the film has managed to make a decent box office opening. Sanjay Dutt, who is the co-producer of the film, had spoken about the film not getting enough screens. But, with the positive word-of-mouth, that might possibly change over the weekend.

Starring Mouni Roy, Sanjay Dutt, Palak Tiwari and Sunny Singh, the film has received some mixed reactions so far. While there are many who are loving the witty dialogues, many feel it falls flat as a story.

Let's take a look at some of the comments.

Social media reactions

"Worth the watch! Great performances and a fun storyline," wrote a user.

"Bhootnii has such an unusual tone, you don't know whether to be scared or amused, but somehow it just works. The pacing was good, and the cast really leaned into the madness," another user commented.

"A horror-comedy that misses the mark. Mouni Roy shines, but the plot falters," read a comment.

"It's not a masterpiece but it is a good time. Ghosts, giggles, and a surprisingly solid story," another comment read.

"Not the usual horror fare. This one's quirky, fun, and manages to keep you hooked with surprises," a social media user opined.

"The backstory had potential—a tragic death, a cursed mirror. But the execution? As weak as a horror villain in daylight," another social media user commented.

"Nothing revolutionary, but it entertained from start to finish. The chemistry between the cast kept it alive," a fan commented.

"A thriller that starts strong, stumbles midway, and redeems itself in the final act — worth a weekend watch but don't expect a masterpiece," one more of the comments read.