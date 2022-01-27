Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar are now man and wife. The two got married in an intimate wedding ceremony in Goa. The wedding took place following both Bengali and Malyali rituals.

The pictures and videos of the couple from their wedding ceremony have now taken over the internet. Several celebs like Meet Brothers, Arjun Bijlani, Mandira Bedi and others marked their presence at the wedding.

Mouni's pictures and videos

Mouni shared a beautiful picture with husband Suraj Nambiar embraced in his arms and called him her everything. "Everything #HariOm ॐ नमः शिवायः" While Mouni looked radiant in a red outfit, Suraj looked dapper in a white kurta. Beautiful and happy pictures from their wedding ceremony has now taken over the internet.

Prior to this, pictures and videos of Mouni and Suraj's fun-filled haldi and mehendi ceremony were widely shared online. While for her mehendi, Mouni wore a beautiful yellow lehenga. For the haldi ceremony, the couple chose to go with shades of white. Sharing pictures from their haldi and mehendi functions, Mandira Bedi had written, "Mon, Suraj.. and so it all begins. I love you both, more than you know."

Mouni and Suraj never confirmed or acknowledged their relationship. However, it remained an open secret that Mouni and Suraj were all set to get married in 2022. There was a buzz that the wedding was going to be in Dubai but owing to the pandemic, the wedding venue was shifted to Goa. Suraj is a Dubai-based investment banker.

Mouni and Suraj are expected to host a lavish wedding reception, which would be attended by the who's who of the industry. We wish the newly married couple a very happy marital life ahead.