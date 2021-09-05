Mouni Roy goes bold and hot in her latest pictures. The actress is breaking the internet with her sensuous photoshoot. In the pictures, Mouni is seen wearing an olive colored shirt with open buttons. She paired the shirt with distressed denim. The diva looks scintillating in the pictures and has grabbed attention. This comes barely a few days after she suffered a wardrobe malfunction.

Wardrobe malfunction

Last week, the actress had suffered a wardrobe malfunction. Mouni was leaving for an event when the halter neck of flowery, summer dress slipped and showed a glimpse of her assets. Mouni was wearing a beautiful halter neck, backless dress. She paired up the look with sports shoes, light makeup, and flowing hair. Mouni was flaunting her dress when the dress slid slightly exposing a bit of her assets. As soon as she realized it, Mouni rushed back to her car amid crowded streets.

Mouni's relationship status

Mouni would next be seen in Brahmastra, which is her biggest project to date. Apart from work, Mouni has been quite busy in her personal life too. The actress is reportedly dating banker Suraj Nambiar. As per a TOI report, Suraj, who is a Dubai-based banker, is ready to tie the knot. Mouni has shared pictures with Suraj's family members and even called them 'mom' and 'dad'.

"I'm not dating anybody actually. I'm a private person so I like to keep my personal life to myself. I'm this way with everyone. What you see is what you get. I guess when I was younger, I was moreover loving, wanting to overcompensate. You shouldn't be like that. You should just be the person with your partner the way you are with yourself. To do anything without balance, too much of anything is not good," Mouni had once told Pinkvilla.