Mouni Roy recently suffered a major wardrobe malfunction. The diva, who was getting papped, rushed back to her car as soon as she realized it. Mouni has always made heads turn with her style statements and grace. This time too, Roy looked all set to slay the beautiful summery dress she was wearing. However, she suffered a major wardrobe malfunction and had to run back to her car.

Video of the entire incident has been shared online. Mouni was wearing a beautiful halter neck, backless dress. She paired up the look with sports shoes, light makeup and flowing hair. Mouni was flaunting her beautiful dress when the dress slid slightly exposing a bit of her assets. As soon as she realized it, Mouni rushed back to her car amid crowded streets. However, before she rushes back to her car to adjust the dress, she did get oblige to a fan and let him take a picture with her.

Trolls attack the actress

Later, Mouni was seen posing in front of a store. However, trolls were quick to slam the actress for wearing the dress. They questioned why celebs often wear clothes they don't find themselves comfortable in. But, another section of netizens came forward to support the actress. "Ek taraf baalo se chupaliya dusre taraf hath se.. y they wear dresses in which they aren't comfortable!!" asked one user. ""Why to wear such dresses if ur not comfortable Why?" asked another. "What's the use of wearing such clothes?" another one asked.

Mouni's next projects

There was another section that wrote, "Why zoom the camera in there when you know something is not right?" One more user asked, "She was clearly uncomfortable. Give her some space and privacy." Mouni would be seen in Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra and also in London Confidential.