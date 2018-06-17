Lenovo-owned Motorola kicked off Android Oreo 8.1 soak test for the company's popular 2017 mid-range Moto G5s Plus. For now, the testing is limited to just one region Brazil, but it is expected to be expanded to more regions including India soon.

Usually, for the soak test, Motorola invites a select number of device owners to get feedback on the software. It takes a month if need be, a couple more weeks due to detection of bugs and to rectify them. Once it gets a feedback from the testers, a final testing is done for full optimisation and to weed out glitches from the software.

So, if recent release patterns are taken as an indication, Moto G5s Plus users can expect to get a taste of Google's chocolate-milk cookie flavoured software in late July or early August.

What to expect in Android v8.1 Oreo?

Android v8.1 Oreo update will come with Google's latest June (or July) 2018 security patch, Safe Browser feature to detect when users unknowingly go to malicious URLs, and it will stop any spying attempts on the phone.

Also, it brings new biometric security options that will allow the user to disable fingerprint reader if an unregistered fingerprint tries to open the phone more than a pre-set number of attempts.

It also comes with a value-added battery management feature that will allow the user to see the battery life status of the wireless earphones, so he or she can know beforehand to charge them before heading out.

Additionally, Google's Android team has incorporated Neural Networks API (NNAPI) support in v8.1 Oreo, which will enable device's machine-learning capabilities to improve user-experience of Google Assistant's personalized recommendations to the device owners.

But, we are not sure if mid-range phones like Moto G5s Plus have the compatible hardware to run NNAPI.

