Lenovo-owned Motorola has launched a special "Moto Fest" sale campaign offering lucrative discounts and exchange deals on all popular Moto G5, E4, X4 and Z2 series phones in India.

The Moto Fest offer is available at both brick-and-mortar Moto Hubs and online channels — Amazon and Flipkart — until March 29.

Here are top deals on Motorola phones available on Moto Fest:

Moto Z2 Play: It is available on Flipkart for Rs 21,999, Rs 6,000 less than its original MRP (Rs 27,999). The Motorola phone sports an all-metal unibody with 5.5-inch Full HD Super AMOLED display. Under the hood, it is powered by a 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 octa-core processor.

A noteworthy aspect of Moto Z2 Play is its fast-charging capability. The phone can deliver close seven hours of battery life in just 15 minutes with TurboPower charging, and also offers 24 hours of battery life on a single charge under mixed usage.

Moto X4: The 32GB model costs Rs 20,999, but it can be grabbed as low as Rs 17,999 via exchange deal on Flipkart. It's USP is its camera hardware.

Moto X4 boasts of a 12 MP + 8 MP dual rear camera system and 16 MP front camera with the panoramic selfies feature. It also comes with a 3,000mAh battery and 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor.

It also features a Corning Gorilla Glass cover on the front and back side, shielding it from daily wear and tear, while its IP68-rated water resistant certification means it is protected from accidental spills, splashes, and even puddles. Moto X4 can also survive underwater for up to five feet (1.5 meters) for close to 30 minutes.

Moto G5s Plus: The 64GB storage variant can be grabbed for Rs 12,999 against an original MRP of Rs 16,999. This offer is available on Amazon India and Moto Hubs. Moto G5s Plus also comes with dual 13MP + 13MP rear cameras combined with a special photo enhancement software.

It sports an all-metal unibody design, a 5.5-inch Full HD display and runs on a 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Octa-core processor, and a 3,000mAh all-day battery combined with the TurboPower charger that offers up to six hours of battery life with just 15 minutes of charging.

Moto E4 Plus: It can be purchased for Rs 9,499, which is Rs 500 less the original price on Flipkart and at Moto Hub stores.

Moto E4 Plus sports a 5.5-inch HD display, a massive 5,000mAh battery, 32GB internal storage (expandable up to 128GB), a 13MP autofocus rear camera with flash and a 5MP front camera with a dedicated selfie flash.

Complete price details of Moto Fest offers:

Product Old Price New Price Moto Hub Moto E4 Plus Rs 9,999 Rs 9,499 Moto G5s Plus Rs 16,999 Rs 12,999 Flipkart Moto E4 Plus Rs 9,999 Rs 9,499 Moto X4 Rs 20,999 Rs 3,000 off via exchange Moto Z2 Play Rs 27,999 Rs 21,999 Amazon Moto G5s Plus Rs 16,999 Rs 12,999

