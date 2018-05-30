Everyone is talking about the Moto G6 series and Moto Z3 Play launches in the coming days, but now a new smartphone by the Lenovo-owned company has been spotted online. Joining the limited Android One series, Motorola's all-new One Power smartphone is said to arrive soon and the scanty details are quite exciting to ignore these early indications.

Based on the information available about the new smartphone, it appears Motorola One Power will strike an appeal that's hard to pass. Motorola One Power's render was shared by AndroidHeadlines, offering a peek at what to expect from the device, and it's looking good so far.

The first thing you'll notice in the shared render is the edge-to-edge display with an iPhone X-like notch at the top. While it's not uncommon to see a notch design in smartphones these, this would be a first for Motorola.

The entire front area of the unannounced Motorola smartphone is dominated by a large display and ultra-sleek bezels. Just below the display, we can see Motorola branding instead of Moto. The notch houses an earpiece, a front camera and what appears to be a proximity sensor.

On the rear, Motorola One Power's leaked render shows a vertically-aligned dual camera sensors with an LED flash in the middle. Motorola's signature batwing logo at the back naturally doubles as a fingerprint scanner, and we can also see Android One label towards the bottom of the metallic panel.

Google's Android One series has a limited number of devices, and Motorola has just one – the Moto X4 – in its portfolio. The upcoming One Power smartphone could add a new device to the mix, and an exciting one at that.

Other details about the Motorola One Power are unknown at the moment. The handset looks like a mid-range premium smartphone, but it's hard to guess the key specifications with just one leaked render.

Motorola currently has its hands full with the upcoming launch of Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play in India on June 4. There's a global launch of Moto Z3 Play also scheduled to take place next month, on June 6, making the next few days extremely hectic for Motorola. Stay tuned for updates.