Motorola, earlier in the month, unveiled the new mid-range phone Moto Z3 Play in Brazil and, the company is reportedly planning to bring it to the Indian market next month.

Technology blog, 91 Mobiles citing company insider, has claimed that Motorola is expected to launch the Moto Z3 Play in India in the first week of July. However, there is no information on how much the device will cost. It can be noted that Moto Z3 Play retails for around Rs 40,000 in the Latin American region. We expect the Motorola phone to more or less the same in the country, as well.

For those unaware, Motorola's new Moto Z3 Play, though looks as slim as its predecessor, comes with a lot of upgrades both in terms of the design and internal hardware. It boasts aircraft-grade aluminium 6000 series sturdy frame around the edges and on the back, it boasts metal shell with Gorilla Glass shield on top. Even the front panel is covered by Corning's protective gear over the display.

The Moto Z3 Play sports a 6.0-inch full HD+ super AMOLED screen with an 18:9 display aspect ratio. It has slim bezels on the right and left sides, whereas the top and bottom bezels have been trimmed too, leaving just enough space to accommodate front-camera, LED flash and sensors on the top, and at the bottom, there is no physical button except the 'Motorola' engraving, two mics and the 16-pin mod connector at the bottom.

Motorola, for the first time, has moved home button to the left side of the device (Moto Z3 Play) and the fingerprint sensor has been translocated to the concave space on right side edge below the volume rockers (up and down) and as it is a more convenient place for access to the finger.

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core, 4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, Android 8.1 Oreo OS and a 3,000mAh battery with Turbo Charging technology.

Moto Z3 Play vs competition:

Considering the expected price-range of Rs 40,000, Moto Z3 Play will have a tough time competing with Honor 10, Apple iPhone 7 series, Galaxy S8 and OnePlus 6, among others.

Key specifications of Motorola Z3 Play:

Model Motorola Moto Z3 Play Display 6.0-inch full HD+ (2160xx1080p) super AMOLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass protection Aspect ratio: 18:9 OS Android Oreo 8.1 (expected to get Android P) Processor 14nm class 64-bit 1.8Ghz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core GPU Adreno 509 RAM 4GB Storage 32GB/64GB, + expandable up to 2TB Camera Main dual cameras: 12MP (with F1.7 aperture, 1.4µm pixel size)+ 5MP (with F2.2 aperture) with dual-tone LED flash

Front: 8MP with F2.0 aperture Battery 3,000mAh cell with Turbo Charging capability Network 4G-LTE Add-ons Single-SIM/dual-SIM (depends on the region of sale), aircraft-grade Aluminum 6000 series frame with Gorilla Glass on both front and back panel, water repellent nano-coating (splash resistant p2i rating), fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz & 5GHz), Near Field Communication (NFC), USB Type-C, A-GPS, Front port loudspeaker, 4 far-field Mic system, aircraft-grade Aluminum 6000 series frame with Gorilla Glass on both front and back Dimensions 156.5 x 76.5 x 6.7 mm Weight 156g Colours Deep Indigo Price BR2,299 (approx. $609/€520/Rs 41,485)

