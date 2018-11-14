Lenovo-owned Motorola has begun rolling out the Android Pie to Moto X4 in India. Since it will be released in phases, it will take a few days for software to reach phones across the country.

Moto X4 was launched in late 2017 with Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box and Motorola was quick to release the following update Android Oreo in December in the very same year. Now, Google's latest sweet pastry dough-flavoured Pie OS, which announced in August 2018 is being deployed to the Moto X4.

This is a welcome move by Motorola, which has faced the wrath of loyal patrons for not releasing Android Pie for Moto E5 series, despite it being the 2018-based phone. Nevertheless, the mid-range Moto X4 owners will be a happy lot, to experience the new software so early.

Android Pie with build number: PPW29.69-17 for Moto X4 weighs little over 1.1GB in size, reported 91Mobiles.

Here's how to install Android Pie on Moto X4:

1. Once you get new software notification, select "Yes, I'm in"

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now"

3. After the software is installed, your phone will restart automatically

4. Your phone is now updated

The device owners can also check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates, and check for the new firmware.

After Moto X4, Motorola is also expected to release Android Pie to Moto One Power(review), Moto Z3, Z3 Play, Moto Z2, Z2 Force, Z2 Play, Moto G6, G6 Play and G6 Plus.

Read more: Motorola Android Pie tracker: Get real-time software release status for Moto G6, Z3 and more

Android Pie: Key features you should know

• One of the key highlights of Android Pie is the digital wellbeing. It brings Dashboard, which highlights screen time and phone usage including how many times the device has been unlocked and a number of notifications received so that they get an overview on how much obsessed a user is with the phone. It also allows users to set App Timers to put limits on app usage.

• Android Pie also comes with Wind Down and Do Not Disturb. With these features, users can set a daily schedule to get the phone ready for bed. The screen fades to Grayscale, while Do Not Disturb silences notifications for a restful sleep. He/she can activate Do Not Disturb anytime they want to disconnect.

• Android Pie's Slices feature identifies relevant information of users' favourite apps to make them more easily accessible when they need them.

• Besides the usual Google security patch, Android 9 Pie brings several new safety features, including a standardized biometric authentication prompt to provide a more consistent authentication experience across Android.

• After upgrading to the Android Pie, devices will restrict any apps accessing users' phone microphone, camera, or other sensors when an app is idle or running in the background. (If an app does need to access a sensor, it will show a persistent notification on your phone.)

• Furthermore, Android 9 introduces several new security features, including a standardized biometric authentication prompt to provide a more consistent authentication experience across Android

• The Pie update also brings important enhancements that protect all web communications and offer private web surfing. It enables encryption of Android backups with a client-side secret (the device PIN, pattern or password) for greater security

• Android 9 Pie also makes notifications more useful and offer actionable functionalities with conversations such as attach photos and stickers along with suggesting smart replies. Also, helps users get things done faster by predicting their next move and displaying the right action on the phone

• The new System navigation system offers a single home button that provides intelligent predictions and suggestions (user enabled)

• Other notable features include full-view screen friendly swipe-based navigation interface option, revamped setting drawer, adaptive battery and display, extend battery life and several others

