Feature-rich Android One series phone Moto One Power is expected to receive the Android Pie update soon.

The mid-range Motorola phone has been on spotted on Geekbench running Google's latest pastry dish-flavoured OS confirming the company is the final stages of software testing and may soon release it to the device.

When will Motorola release Android Pie (public version) to Moto One Power?

Motorola is expected to commence soak testing in select global regions and invite public software testers with Moto One Power(review) to offer them first-hand experience of the new Android Pie. After a few weeks, the testers will be asked for feedback and depending on that, it will conduct one final test to weed any possible bugs found during the soak test and then, release it to the public.

If previous release pattern is any indication, the company is expected to take a month to fully test the software and possibly release the Android Pie (public version) to the Motorola's Android One series phone in late November or early December.

Android Pie: Key features you should know

One of the major highlights of Android Pie is the digital wellbeing. It brings Dashboard, which highlights screen time and phone usage including how many times the device has been unlocked and a number of notifications received so that they get an overview on how much obsessed with the phone. It also allows users to set App Timers to put limits on app usage

Android Pie also comes with Wind Down and Do Not Disturb. With these features, users can set a daily schedule to get the phone ready for bed. Its screen fades to Grayscale, while Do Not Disturb silences notifications for a restful sleep. He/she can activate Do Not Disturb anytime they want to disconnect.

Android Pie's Slices feature identifies relevant information of users' favourite apps to make them more easily accessible when they need them

In addition to the October or November 2018 Google security patch, Android 9 brings numerous new features, including a standardized biometric authentication prompt to provide a more consistent authentication experience across Android.

After upgrading to the Android Pie, devices will restrict any apps accessing users' phone microphone, camera, or other sensors when an app is idle or running in the background. (If an app does need to access a sensor, it will show a persistent notification on your phone.)

The Pie update also brings important enhancements that protect all web communications and offer private web surfing. It enables encryption of Android backups with a client-side secret (the device PIN, pattern or password) for greater security.

Android 9 Pie also makes notifications more useful and offer actionable functionalities with conversations such as attach photos and stickers along with suggesting smart replies. Also, helps users get things done faster by predicting their next move and displaying the right action on the phone.

The new System navigation system offers a single home button that provides intelligent predictions and suggestions (user enabled).

Other notable features include full-view screen friendly swipe-based navigation interface option, revamped setting drawer, adaptive battery and display, extend battery life and several others.

