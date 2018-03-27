There's something about Motorola's budget-to-mid range smartphones: users simply can't seem to get enough of them. Last year's Moto G5 series was a huge hit with the users, especially the Moto G5 Plus and its mid-cycle upgrade, the Moto G5S Plus.

This year, Motorola is expected to launch its successor — the Moto G6 series, with an upgraded design language that will now include the much in-trend 18:9 aspect ratio display.

Right from the beginning of the year, we've been hearing a lot about the Moto G6 lineup (and Moto E5 series) and have even witnessed a number of leaked images of the phones in the past. The Lenovo-owned company is expected to announce three new smartphones under the G6 moniker, the Moto G6, Moto G Plus and Moto G6 Play. And now it looks like their launch is going to be sooner than ever as the Moto G6 has just been spotted on TENAA, a Chinese certification site.

The Moto G6 with model number XT1925-10 has been listed on the Chinese certification site, which could mean only one thing. The phone could be launched very soon and we expect that as early as April.

The listing seems to confirm the same design that was revealed in the past renders and leaks. The phone is seen having a fingerprint sensor upfront and a curved back panel with a circular dual camera module that looks similar to the one in the recently launched Moto X4.

The dual camera setup will likely include a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor for capturing depth details. The front-facing selfie camera will be a 16MP unit.

The TENAA also listing reveals a 5.6-inch Full HD+ (2160x1440 pixels) display upfront with 18:9 aspect ratio. The bezels on the sides will be extremely thin, however, the bottom bezel will be a bit thick since it will house the front-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The listing further reveals that the Moto G6 will pack a 3000mAh battery just like its predecessor and it measures 154.5 x 72.2 x 8.3mm.

Although the TENAA listing does not reveal which processor will be powering the device, earlier leaks including a recent Geekbench listing suggest the Moto G6 will be powered by a Snapdragon 625 chipset (MSM8953) coupled with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM.

Motorola was earlier rumored to announce the phones at Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona in February, but that didn't happen. However, the company announced a global restructuring that led to the layoff of around 200 employees at its Chicago plant in the US. This led to a lot of speculations within the industry and Lenovo earlier today named Sergio Buniac, a 20-year veteran at Motorola as the President and Chairman. He too hinted at the launch of the new devices.