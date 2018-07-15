Lenovo-owned Motorola unveiled the special Moto E5 Play Android Go edition for select global markets.

The new Moto E5 Play variant comes with pretty much same hardware and design language as the generic model but in a few aspects—display size, battery and software. The former comes with slightly bigger 5.3-inch Max Vision screen (18:9 aspect ratio, a 2100 cell and runs pure Google's Android Oreo (Go edition). On the other hand, the latter features a normal 5.2-inch HD (1280x720p) screen with 16:9 aspect ratio, 2800mAh battery and Android Oreo with pre-loaded Moto Experience apps.

For those unaware, Google's mobile OS development team has optimised the Android Go specifically for budget smartphones with bare minimum hardware having 1GB RAM (or less) RAM. It is very light in size but does not compromise in terms of performance.

The Android team has also improvised the preinstalled Google apps (for example Files Go, Google Go, Maps Go and YouTube Go, among others) to take up 50-percent less space, making sure that low-end smartphone users get more space for music, apps, photos and other activities.

Additionally, Android Go edition phones are guaranteed to get the latest software updates and security patches before (with exception of the Google's high-end Pixel phones) any other rival brands in the market.

Other stipulated features of Motorola Moto E5 Play Android Go edition include 1GB RAM, 16GB storage, 8MP camera and 5MP shooter. It said to hit stores in Latin America and Europe with colour options—Black, Dark Lake and Flash Gray—for €109 (approx. $128/Rs 8,735)

Key features of Moto E5 Play Android Go series:

Models Moto E5 Play Android Go Display 5.34-inch FWVGA (854x480p) Max Vision LCD screen Aspect ratio: 18:9 OS Android Oreo 8.1 Go Edition Processor 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 GPU Adreno 308 RAM 1GB Storage 16GB, expandable up to 128GB Camera Main: 8MP with f2.0, 1.12um pixels, LED flash, Slo motion mode, Burst Shot, Manual Mode, HDR, Panorama, Auto Night Mode, video recording: 1080P(30fps), 720P(30fps), 480P(30fps)

8MP with f2.0, 1.12um pixels, LED flash, Slo motion mode, Burst Shot, Manual Mode, HDR, Panorama, Auto Night Mode, video recording: 1080P(30fps), 720P(30fps), 480P(30fps) Front: 5MP with Selfie Flash/Light Battery 2100mAh, (interchangeable) with 10W TurboPower charger Network 4G-LTE

SIM type: Nano

Dual-SIM available in select markets only Add-ons Nano water-resistant coating for protection against water splash, Fingerprint reader, Moto actions, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), FM radio, A-GPS, front port loudspeaker, 2 mics, 3.5mm audio jack, Micro-USB port Dimensions 147.88 x 71.2 x 9.19 mm Weight 145g Colors Black/ Dark Lake/ Flash Gray Price €109 (approx. $128/Rs 8,735)

