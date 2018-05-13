The world today celebrated Mother's Day in order to honour mothers and also to eulogize their contribution to the society.
Mothers are not just who gives birth to us and take care of us when we are babies, rather they are our pillar of support and constant motivator. As NK Jemisin truly said in the book 'The Hundred Thousand Kingdoms': "In a child's eyes, a mother is a goddess. She can be glorious or terrible, benevolent or filled with wrath, but she commands love either way. I am convinced that this is the greatest power in the universe."
Not only human mothers, animal mother are true superheroes. Be it any species, a mother can go to any extents to save her offspring. She will not think twice before standing up against her strongest opponent and fight till her death for her baby.
Thus, this special day should be taken as an opportunity to applaud the selfless love of the mothers of the wild.
Check out some adorable pictures of animals with their babies:
One of three newborn white tiger cubs sits with its mother in their pen at the Amneville Zoo in Amneville, northeastern France, on February 20, 2018.Photo credit should read JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/AFP/Getty Images
BROOKFIELD, IL - JULY 02: Jasiri (front), a seven-year-old giraffe, watches over her calf, born June 21 at Brookfield Zoo on July 2, 2013 in Brookfield, Illinois. The giraffe's father, Hasani, 4, is on breeding loan from Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City, Kansas. Hasani is also the father of Dave, a giraffe born at Brookfield Zoo in November. Giraffe numbers have declined 40 percent in the last decade.Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images
The newborn elephant baby and other elephants are pictured in their enclosure at the animal park Planckendael in Muizen, near Mechelen, on April 11, 2018. In the early morning elephant female Phyo Phyo gave birth, marking it the third baby elephant in Planckendael in six months.Photo credit should read THIERRY ROGE/AFP/Getty Images
A female Malaysian tiger walks past her six-weeks-old Malaysian cub in their exclosure on November 14, 2017 at the zoo in Prague.Photo credit should read MICHAL CIZEK/AFP/Getty Images
A macaque with its babyCreative Commons
TOPSHOT - A mother monkey with its baby swim in the Yamuna river during a hot summer day in Mathura on April 29, 2018.Photo credit should read DOMINIQUE FAGET/AFP/Getty Images
CHENGDU, CHINA - APRIL 03: The panda Da Jiao, 11 years old, plays with her twin babies at Chengdu Giant Panda Breeding Research Base on April 3, 2018 in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China. First built in 1987, the facility cares for more than 100 giant pandas. The aim of the base is to increase the captive population of giant pandas and ultimately to reintroduce them to the wild.The population of captive giant pandas stood at 520 worldwide by 2017, according to the annual conference of the giant panda breeding technology committee of China.Photo by Wang He/Getty Images
The Highland Wildlife Park female polar bear and her new cub walk around their enclosure.Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images