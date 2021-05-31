A seven-month old infant can barely sit up on its own, let alone infuriate anyone. Imagine a child that young having to be rescued from his own biological mother. In a shocking incident, a seven-month-old baby was severely thrashed and beaten up by his own mother in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

The video of the incident, shot discreetly by a relative standing nearby, spread like wildfire on social media. The short clip, disturbing enough, even caught the attention of the local police. The Nagpur City Police followed up, rescued the infant and rightfully rounded up the parents.

How could a mother do it?

The parents of the male infant had an altercation, following which, in a fit of rage the mother started slapping and thrashing the child mercilessly. In the video, which is truly disturbing, the mother can be seen even scolding the child while beating him up, slapping xx times and throwing him on the bed and even trying to strangulate the little one. The infant can be heard crying inconsolably, but the mother shows no remorse or sympathy.

As per a few reports, the child's mother had an altercation with her mother-in-law. Reportedly, the baby's father used to work in an orchestra, but after the pandemic had been working as a laborer to make ends meet. The Ambazari police in Nagpur said the incident took place on May 24. They also said that legal action will be initiated against the mother.

The Senior Inspector Narendra Hiware from Ambazari Police Station said the baby was fed at the police station and was in safe custody, media reports confirmed.

This video apparently is from pandhrabodi, nagpur. Got to know that the lady's name is kiran masram. Pl find out d reality n take stern n immediate action @NagpurPolice @TOI_Nagpur @stc_india pic.twitter.com/nfYTwpb18P — Amit Girdhar Heda (@amitgheda) May 30, 2021

Statement from the local police

After the video received due attention on social media and people reached out to Nagpur City Police for follow-ups, it clarified that no case has been filed as yet. However, the police also said that though they have only counseled the family for now, action will be taken in consultation with the child welfare department.

Domestic violence against children amidst the pandemic

As per UNICEF Global Status Report on Preventing Violence Against Children 2020, "Globally an estimated one out of two children aged 2-17 years old suffer some form of violence each year. Over their lifetime, children exposed to violence are at increased risk of mental and physical health problems, and negative educational outcomes." These issues and instances have only increased in the pandemic. As per another UNICEF report Protecting Children from Violence in the time of Covid-19, "1.8 billion children live in the 104 countries where violence prevention and response services have been disrupted due to Covid-19."

Netizens are shocked and also speechless

Almost everyone's thoughts straightaway went to the poor infant and the trauma it must be going through. Others went straight for the mother and how she should be severely punished. Many, understandably couldn't believe that a mother could actually do that to her own offspring.