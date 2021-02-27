It may seem like something out of a nightmare but the terrified videographer who captured this jaw-dropping sight will testify otherwise.

A tornado made up entirely of mosquitoes was captured. In the video, the man exclaims in Spanish how, 'It's getting bigger and bigger, I've never seen anything like this before.' This event happened in Argentina recently, confusing and scaring drivers going down Route 74 between General Madariaga and Pinamar.

Video features a large tower of mosquitos arranged in a tornado-twister formation. The video was then shared by an Argentinian meteorologist and reporter which went viral.

"Heavy rain causes stagnant pools of water where mosquitos breed freely"

According to parasitical expert, Juan Jose Garcia, heavy rain causes stagnant pools of water where mosquitos breed freely. This population can be large enough to "invade" cities, he adds. He asserts they pose no threat to the residents of the city but those involved in agriculture should beware as they may interfere with farming activities.

Garcia suggests no action should be taken and the people should simply wait for 15 days; after which the insects would start dying. But people don't want to wait and have been asking local authorities to poison the mosquitos and fumigate extensively. However, this is not a possibility.

A spokesperson of the Directorate of Zoonosis of the municipality of Pinamar clarified that with fumigation, the residents will also introduce therisk of introducing toxic chemicals into the food chain. Additionally, it would get rid of a very tiny number of mosquitos. They have instead suggested the use of repellents, nets, keeping doors and windows closed and all water resources to be covered to avoid further breeding.

Netizens started commenting on how mosquitos are a huge problem throughout the city. Though the comments are mostly in Spanish, they are all about how the mosquitos are wreaking havoc in their homes.