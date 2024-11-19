Russian President Vladimir Putin could visit India soon, the Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Well, I hope that soon, very soon we will determine the exact dates of his (Vladimir Putin) visit. But you know that our leaders exchange visits. So, of course, after two visits of Prime Minister Modi to Russia, now President Putin is expected to visit India. So we are looking forward to it. We will start preparing very carefully for this visit. We attach great importance to this moment. Right now I do not have any specific dates," Peskov was quoted as saying by Russia's leading news agency RIA Novosti.

The Presidential Press Secretary also mentioned that the Indian PM, thanks to his relations with the Russian President, can receive first-hand information on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

"At least he (PM Modi) can receive information first-hand (from the Russian President), this is very important. This is very important for us. This gives Prime Minister Modi the opportunity to objectively assess the situation, and not under information and propaganda pressure from outside," Peskov said at a meeting 'New Opportunities for Cooperation between Indian and Russian Media: Strengthening Ties between the Peoples of India and Russia' organised by Sputnik.

According to Peskov, the Russian President highly appreciates the assistance of all countries, especially those with which Moscow has good relations, like India.

"We really appreciate the efforts of all possible countries aimed at facilitating the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine . And especially when these efforts come from our great friends like India. In this sense, President Putin really appreciates the efforts made by Prime Minister Modi. And he is really grateful to Prime Minister Modi," stated Peskov.

He highlighted that, due to the excellent bilateral relations, India gets the best Russian military equipment for the best price.

"I have no doubt that our products are the best and that their prices are affordable. So, we understand perfectly well that India is interested in all possible directions. They buy the best at better prices. So, our production is highly competitive, and we have no doubt that we provide our Indian friends with the best technologies," he remarked.

At the same meeting, Peskov reflected that Moscow is ready to do its bit to normalise relations between New Delhi and Beijing.

"We are friends with both New Delhi and Beijing. We are ready to agree to all possible and necessary ways to normalise relations between our friends," Peskov said.

(With inputs from IANS)