Indians are left in shock after seeing Pakistan cricket team captain Shoaib Malik's wedding pictures with Sana Javed. On Saturday, Shoaib took to social media and dropped the news of him tying the knot the Sana. Since then, social media has been abuzz with hate comments and is supporting Sania.

The news of Shoaib and Sania comes at a time when rumours about differences between the couple and alleged separation were doing the rounds. Ever since it was reported that Sania and Shoaib had parted ways, the celebrity couple has barely been spotted together. Multiple reports claimed that they had split, but there was no official confirmation. In fact, during their chat show, Shoaib dodged Sania-related questions a few times last year.

Malik took to social media on Saturday to share a photo with Javed and captioned it: "And We created you in pairs." The two have worked in multiple shows and TV commercials in Pakistan and have been close associates."

Netizens troll Shoaib brutally.

Sania Mirza's father, Imran Mirza revealed his daughter has taken khula from Shoaib Malik

Amid social media trolls on Saturday, Sania's father confirmed that his daughter opted for a 'khula' from the cricketer.

"It was a 'khula'. I do not wish to comment beyond this," said Sania's father Imran Mirza on the matter. But, what is a Khula and how is it different from a Talaq?

What is a Khula?

Khula refers to the right of a Muslim woman to unilaterally divorce her husband. It is a right granted to women in Islam, allowing them the option to seek divorce, which leads to the termination of their marriage. It also has to be noted that after the separation, the husband bears the responsibility for providing education and financial support for the children. The Children generally reside with their mother until they reach the age of "Hizanat." For sons, it is seven years, and for daughters, it is until they reach puberty.

Gharwapsi ho jaayegi at least, pati to waise bhi dhokebaaz nikla !! #SaniaMirza #ShoaibMalik pic.twitter.com/OciKFJ7rrW — Peace out ;) (@sataxisoumya) January 20, 2024

In the case of Talaq, it is when the man in the marriage initiates a divorce.

Sania's cryptic posts on social media

On January 8, 2024, she wrote on Instagram, "When something disturbs the peace of your heart, let it go," along with a picture of herself standing before a mirror with her eyes closed.

On Wednesday, she posted another story on Instagram, reading, "Marriage is hard, Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard, Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard.

Sania had unfollowed Malik and also unfollowed the Indian star on Instagram.

Shoaib and Sania got married in Hyderabad, the Indian player's hometown, in April 2010, and they used to live in Dubai. The couple were blessed with a son, Ihzaan Mirza Malik, in October 2018. He stays with Sania.

Sana Javed's second marriage. She married singer Umair Jaiswal in 2020 at a simple ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic. She has starred in some hit drama serials and also acted in Pakistani films.