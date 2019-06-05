Things do not seem to cool down for former Pirates of the Caribbean movie star Johnny Depp. In a shocking turn of events, Amber Heard has reportedly accused her former husband, Johnny Depp of perjury — meaning he lied to the court about one major fight. In addition to this, Aquaman movie actress reportedly has proof of Depp's lying.

Amber Heard has accused Johnny Depp of verbal and physical abuse in May 2016 and she filed for divorce on May 23. Ever since their divorce, Depp has denied Heard's accusations and even stated once that she painted on bruise herself.

That being said, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's personal lives are currently gathering a lot of media attention, and all for the wrong reasons. As per a recent report by The Blast, Amber Heard has now accused Johnny Depp of lying to the court. The said accusation has come after the Fantastic Beasts movie star claimed that only one 911 emergency call was made on May 21, 2016.

However, Heard has produced records showing that two calls were made to 911 on the said night of May 2016. The first call was made at 8:30 pm and then another one was made at 10:09 pm. But it should be noted that Depp's legal team has also produced some proofs that show a discrepancy in the stories. As per Depp's legal team, they have CCTV footage of him leaving the house at about 8:30 pm.

As per the released documents, the log states that authorities received a call from victim friend Amber, "assaulted by boyfriend, refused to give further [information]." As per the police records, a second call was then made at around 10:09 pm — apparently, Depp's legal team claims that this was the first 911 call made by Depp's former wife.

As per the records, "Female stated she was on phone with her friend and she began screaming at her husband, subj Amber Heard, Husband Johnny Heard."

Another log also confirms that the actress told the police officers that they were only engaged in verbal abuse. This is the same point which Johnny Depp's attorneys have also made about the alleged abuse case.