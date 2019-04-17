Johnny Depp is not going to sit idly and see his reputation gets all tarnish by the alleged abuse allegations made on him by his former wife Amber Heard. The Fantastic Beasts 3 movie star and his legal team are going an extra mile to prove that the actor is innocence and has never done what he is reportedly being accused of.

As previously reported, Johnny Depp has filed a $50 million dollar defamation lawsuit against his former wife for writing a piece on the alleged abuse in The Washington Post. In addition to this, the Aquaman movie actress has recalled several incidents where Johnny would reportedly take illegal drugs and used to hit her.

However, earlier this week, Johnny Depp's attorney, Adam Waldman, revealed to The Blast that Depp's team not only have video footage but also statements from officers that reportedly clear the star of any abuse charges.

"Having been caught by 19 sworn eyewitness statements, 87 surveillance videotapes, audio tape and photographs faking her claims, Ms. Heard has decided to concoct new fake claims of abuse," the attorney said.

The Rum Diary movie star and his legal time are addressing the shocking video deposition of Amber Heard that was filed in her response to the recent multi-million defamation lawsuit. In the video footage, Amber begins to describe the ordeal she faced. As per Amber, "He was hitting me ... hard and repeatedly. I was screaming. Security walks in and they don't do anything about it."

But Johnny Depp's attorney has sneered at Amber Heard's deposition video, claiming "Yet 25 minutes after the horrific scene described by Ms. Heard and her two friends, two police officers, male and female, trained in domestic abuse and responding to a domestic abuse call observed and interviewed Ms. Heard twice and performed two security sweeps of the entire premises."

Waldman further stated that the responding officers came to the scene less than 30-minutes after the incident and found "perfect-faced" Amber Heard. In addition to this, they could not find any evidence of an assault.

Meanwhile, Depp's legal team are reportedly planning to bring Amber Heard's former boyfriend Elon Musk to the court.