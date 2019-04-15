Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's lawsuit fight has taken a new turn this week after Amber's former boyfriend Elon Musk was subpoenaed.

Amber Heard and Elon Musk were first spotted together in July 2016 at a Miami Beach hotel. During that time, Amber had already filed for divorce from Johnny Depp. The alleged couple was later photographed together in Australia holding hands in 2017. Billionaire Elon Musk and Amber Heard split in February 2018 following their on-again and off-again relationship.

The Aquaman movie actress has stated in the past that she shares a beautiful friendship with Musk which is based on their mutual love for science. Apparently, this is not what Johnny Depp reportedly thinks about these two. As per a report by Fox News, Johnny has issued a subpoena against Elon amid a bitter fight with his former wife Amber.

As we stated in the past that Johnny Depp has issued a $50 million lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard over her allegations of domestic violence, which the Fantastic Beasts 3 movie star insists is a hoax. As per Depp's legal team, they are reportedly planning to bring Elon Musk to the court.

Johnny Depp's attorney revealed in a statement that they have issued a subpoena to Amber Heard and her assisting friends including Elon Musk. It was revealed in the past that Depp's multi-million dollar lawsuit reportedly accused Amber Heard of having an affair with Tesla founder Elon while she was still married to Johnny. The said allegations were denied by Musk.

"We have now issued subpoenas to Amber Heard, her hoax assisting friends, Elon Musk and other witnesses to explain the avalanche of video, audio, photographic and testimonial evidence with which we intend to confront them."

That being said, Elon Musk's source has revealed that the billionaire has not received any subpoena as of now.

Meanwhile, as we recently reported, in the latest obtained documents, Amber Heard has detailed her experience of living with Johnny Depp. As per the acclaimed actress, the Pirates of the Caribbean movie star would become a totally different person when he was using drugs. Amber stated that "we called that version of Johnny, 'The Monster.'"