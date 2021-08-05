More than 51.01 crore (51,01,88,510) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far, through all sources and a further 7,53,620 doses are in the pipeline, said the Centre. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 48,60,15,232 doses, as per data available at 8 AM on Thursday.

The Union Government said it is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on 21st June 2021.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the central government has been supplying the States and UTs by providing the COVID vaccines. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

VACCINE DOSES (As on 5 August 2021) SUPPLIED 51,01,88,510 IN PIPELINE 7,53,620 CONSUMPTION 48,60,15,232 BALANCE AVAILABLE 2,69,06,624

More than 2.69 Cr (2,69,06,624) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered.