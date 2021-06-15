More than 26.69 crore (26,69,14,930) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far, by the central government and through direct state procurement category.

Under the new Strategy, every month 50% of the total Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) cleared vaccine doses of any manufacturer would be procured by Govt. of India. It would continue to make these doses available to the State Govts totally free of cost as was being done earlier.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 25,67,21,069 doses (as per data available at 8 AM today). More than 1.05 crore (1,05,61,861) COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

Furthermore, more than 47,43,580 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the States/UTs within the next 3 days, said the Centre.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost. In addition, the Centre has also been facilitating direct procurement of vaccines by the States/UTs.

Vaccination is an integral pillar of the comprehensive strategy of the Central Government for containment and management of the pandemic, along with Test, Track, Treat and COVID Appropriate Behaviour. Implementation of the Liberalized and Accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination has started from 1st May 2021.