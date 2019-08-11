More than 100 people have died and lakhs displaced due to floods and landslides across Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra in the last week.
In north Karnataka alone, losses worth Rs 6,000 crore have been incurred in over 1,000 villages in 17 districts. Schools and colleges – both government and private – will remain shut till August 15. The train services have also been disrupted, as all Konkan Railway trains were cancelled on Saturday after a landslide in the Karwar area.
At least 57 people were reported dead until Saturday in Kerala and over a lakh were shifted to relief camps. The Indian Air Force (IAF) teams found it difficult to conduct the search and rescue operations due to the worsening conditions in Wayanad and Malappuram districts.
The situation in Western Maharashtra is expected to improve, as five lakh cusecs of water was being discharged from Almatti dam on the Krishna River in Karnataka.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Saturday, attributed the flooding to "unprecedented" rainfall this monsoon, which was "more than double" of that in 2005 when massive floods had been witnessed.
Here are the live updates of monsoon across the country:
Gujarat receives 83% excess than normal rainfall
Gujarat has received 678 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, which is 83% excess than normal.
Out of 251 talukas,
46 received more than 1000mm
90 received 501-1000 mm
104 received 251-500 mm
Rescue operations conducted by NDRF in Karnataka
Rescue operations conducted by NDRF in Karnataka
Changes in the Kerala train services
Railway announces no freight charges on relief material sent to flood-affected states
Railways has announced that no freight charges will be levied on relief material sent to the flood-affected states of Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra.
We urge you to help us in this effort and send as much relief material as possible, which we will transport for free. pic.twitter.com/X10DryEeoA
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to conduct aerial survey
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to conduct aerial survey