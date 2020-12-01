It was around a few days back that a mysterious monolith very similar to a free-standing plank sculpture made of steel appeared in the remote region of the Utah desert. The news about the monolith discovery soon emerged as international news, as the origin of the structure remained unknown. However, within a few days, the monolith disappeared from the Utah desert, which made many people believe that an unknown force is behind these events.

Monolith reappears in Romania

And now, it seems that a monolith very similar to the one that was spotted in the Utah desert has reappeared in Romania. The shiny steel pillar with some encryption on it was spotted on Batca Doamnei Hill in the city of Piatra Neamt in northern Romania.

Interestingly, the monolith was spotted just a few meters away from Petrodava Dacian Fortress, a fort built by the ancient Dacian people.

Monoliths in Utah and Romania spark alien debate

Soon after the discovery of monolith in Utah, people connected it with the monolith-like structure that was depicted in Stanley Kubrick's popular movie '2001: A Space Odyssey'. In the movie, the appearance of a monolith is connected to the presence of aliens on earth.

According to the film, a monolith is a tool made by an alien race to investigate worlds across the galaxy and to help species to evolve intelligently.

As the monolith that disappeared from the Utah desert reappeared in Romania, several conspiracy theorists have started claiming that these are all works of aliens. These conspiracy theorists believe that humanity is nearing the time of alien disclosure, and this crucial first contact could change the entire course of the world. They also alleged that the US government and NASA are well aware of alien existence. However, skeptics claim that these monoliths that appeared in Utah and Romania might be an artistic work.