The internet can be a mean place sometimes. Trolls, hiding behind the virtual veil of the internet, can be depressingly mean to people for no reason at all. But there are some heroes (who do not wear capes) with the skillset of giving these trolls a taste of their own medicine. We've seen celebrities do that a lot from time to time, but the list has a new addition and that is Shashank Aggarwal.

If you're probably wondering who is Shashank Aggarwal, you will know him by his reputation. He is the man responsible for fulfilling your cravings for everything from pickles to nut butters, and gourmet chutney to various instant drink mixes through his company Masala Monk. Shashank's decades of experience (35 years) in the field of food and travel have taught him a thing or two about how to deal with trolls from time to time.

The perfect 'masala' to treat bigotry

One Rajiv Sethi's comment inspired Masala Monk's founder to pen down a detailed post, which very skilfully tackled the troll. In the comment, the person had asked Masala Monk to "declare that there is no Muslim in your establishment and no one has spat on your products."

Despite replying to that comment, Shashank wanted to make sure the message is properly conveyed, which is why he wrote a status that is both hilarious and well-deserving. See for it yourself!