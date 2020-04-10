The internet can be a mean place sometimes. Trolls, hiding behind the virtual veil of the internet, can be depressingly mean to people for no reason at all. But there are some heroes (who do not wear capes) with the skillset of giving these trolls a taste of their own medicine. We've seen celebrities do that a lot from time to time, but the list has a new addition and that is Shashank Aggarwal.
If you're probably wondering who is Shashank Aggarwal, you will know him by his reputation. He is the man responsible for fulfilling your cravings for everything from pickles to nut butters, and gourmet chutney to various instant drink mixes through his company Masala Monk. Shashank's decades of experience (35 years) in the field of food and travel have taught him a thing or two about how to deal with trolls from time to time.
The perfect 'masala' to treat bigotry
One Rajiv Sethi's comment inspired Masala Monk's founder to pen down a detailed post, which very skilfully tackled the troll. In the comment, the person had asked Masala Monk to "declare that there is no Muslim in your establishment and no one has spat on your products."
Despite replying to that comment, Shashank wanted to make sure the message is properly conveyed, which is why he wrote a status that is both hilarious and well-deserving. See for it yourself!
Dear Mr Sethi, As the founder of MasalaMonk.com, I can assure you that we keep certain quality standards. Unlike you, it seems. But that's another story, and let me not digress.
At MM, we ensure that our saliva is ISO9002 certified, and all our designated spitters have a PhD in Dynamic Oral Propulsion. When they expel the mucus from the submandibular glands, the expulsion follows the best practices enshrined in the Ahmedabad Convention. So, while you seem to understand that our products worth salivating at, we want to set your mind at rest regarding the quality of spittle.
Furthermore we wish to inform you that we have no Muslims working with us. In fact nobody works at MasalaMonk.com; every single person here enjoys himself and herself so much, and are so passionate about what they do, they think it's a hobby.
Ask Akbar, Rafi, Ayesha, Firdose, Malik, Tabassum...They love putting together the produce so beloved of our customers, who, unlike you, haven't ever wondered who packed their boxes.
But I understand. While being brought up, you've obviously not had the benefit of being exposed to good taste. Like they say, we are what we eat, and this is entirely not your fault. I suggest you order all the goodies we have in our catalogue, and very soon your disposition and character will change and you will happily embrace the differences that make India one.
Till then...
Khuda Hafiz