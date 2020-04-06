Ever since the Tablighi Jamaat incident, reports of Muslim bashing from across the country are creating ruckus amid coronavirus lockdown. From heckling and harassing the minority community to assaulting them, disturbing reports have come to light at a time when the country is facing a bigger threat of coronavirus. In light of these events, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa addressed the media and warned strict action against those involved in Muslim bashing.

"I have called a meeting with all the minority Muslim MLAs and discussed the current issue. They have assured that prayers will not be held in the Mosques. All have agreed to stop the prayers in all the Mosques and inform the community to pray at home. The Muslim community is very well co-operating with us," CM Yediyurappa said.

"Nobody should speak a word against Muslims. This is a warning. If someone accusing the entire community of a stray incident, action will be taken against them," he added.

The chief minister also urged people to "stop communalising COVID-19."

Yediyurappa's efforts

CM's message sends out a clear warning to the people of the state who are fishing in troubled waters. In addition to that, BSY said his focus is solely on coronavirus pandemic right now. Yediyurappa also announced that he would consume just one meal on Monday to show solidarity with healthcare, police and media personnel, who are currently on the frontline battle against coronavirus.

Yediyurappa has donated his full year's salary, Rs 24.10 lakh, to the CM's Relief Fund to fight against COVID-19. In Karnataka, more than 150 cases have been reported, four deaths and 12 have been recovered.