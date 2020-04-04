Money Heist Season 4 is here to fill up your dull weekend amid lockdown with excitement and thrill. The latest season of the popular heist show was premiered on Netflix on Friday, giving fans a treat as the Professor takes charge to lead a group of robbers into a lucrative, heart-thumping heist. If you've been following Money Heist right from the start, the anticipation to up until this point couldn't have been easy.

Season 3 of the series ended with a bullet piercing Nairobi's lung. Will Nairobi die? How will the Professor save one of his bandits? What new trick will the Professor cook up this time? A lot of these questions have been haunting the inquisitive minds of the viewers. Luckily we now have an answer.

[Spoilers ahead...]

The Pakistan connection

Season 4 of Money Heist would naturally start in chaos. The Professor had been clueless, Nairobi's life hangs in the balance, former inspector Raquel Murillo thought to be executed and the entire heist was about to fail. Amidst all the chaos, at least fans rooting for Nairobi might be at ease.

The Professor came up with a solution, as always, and decided to call his contact in Pakistan. A surgeon from Islamabad comes to the rescue of Nairobi as he virtually assists in surgery. After assessing the wounds via a webcam, Dr. Ahmed guides Tokyo to remove the bullet from Nairobi's body to save her life.

Not the first...

This is not the first time Money Heist had a Pakistani connection. In season 3, the Professor, after Rio's arrest, had hired a group of 65 Pakistani hackers to help in tracking data and providing vital information to the heist.