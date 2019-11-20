Mona Singh, one of the most popular television actresses, has finally opened up about rumours of her marriage.

For the past few years now, rumours of her relationship and marital status have been doing the rounds. Although the wedding reports never bothered Mona, it was when rumours of her dating someone surfaced a few months ago that the actress felt the need for clarification to the media.

Mona quashes marriage rumours

Talking to Hindustan Times, the Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin actress said: "Well I have never spoken about my personal life and I would like to maintain that. But one thing is for sure the day I do get married, I will happily announce it to the whole world."

Mona's dating rumour

In September this year, the buzz was that the gorgeous lady was secretly dating someone from South India for over a year. While nothing much was known about her boyfriend then, it was said that the lovebirds were pretty serious about each other and were planning to tie the knot soon.

Mona's professional life

Mona will soon be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha that has Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles. The film is the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks and Robin Wright's Forrest Gump. Interestingly, the movie will be a reunion for Aamir, Kareena and Mona after they shared the screen in Rajkumar Hirani's blockbuster film 3 Idiots. Mona played Kareena's sister in Hirani's movie.

Recently, Mona was also seen in the web show MOM - Mission Over Mars that also has Shakshi Tanwar, Nidhi Singh and Palomi Ghosh in pivotal roles. Streamed on Ekta Kapoor's digital platform ALTBalaji, the series is based on four women behind ISRO's (Indian Space Research Organisation) 2014 Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM). It focuses on how they overcome all obstacles - social and scientific - thereby making India proud.