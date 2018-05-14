Renowned Italian painter Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa was one of the most popular artworks in the world. Over the years, many tried to recreate the painting to pay homage to the painter. Recently, a China-based beauty blogger did something similar.

According to Daily Mail, Yuyamika recreated the Vinci masterpiece on her face by just using makeup. The 27-year-old beauty blogger from China's Chongqing province took to Chinese video app MiaoPai to share the video of her transformation to Mona Lisa.

She did few other videos as well; one shows her transforming into the Lady with an Ermine (another oil painting by Da Vinci) while another video shows her incredible makeup to recreate the look of popular Taiwanese singer Teresa Teng.

In the recreation of Lady with an Ermine, she used her pet cat instead of the ermine.

During an interaction with Daily Mail, the beauty blogger said that she recreated the Mona Lisa look after her social media followers challenged her jokingly to transform into a life-like Mona Lisa.

To create the identical facial features, she took nearly six hours. And the video received more than 800,000 views on the MiaoPai and over 20 million on Dou Yin.

She told Daily Mail: "The response is just overwhelming. I appreciate all the support I've received and I'm so happy that viewers like the transformation."