Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz is all set to embrace motherhood. In April, the actress took to her social media handles and shared the pregnancy news with her fans. Ileana has been sharing glimpses of her motherhood journey, including pictures of her baby bump, with her fans and followers on social media.

Ileana D'Cruz "soaked up some lovely sunshine"

On Monday, June 5, took to her Instagram Stories and revealed that she stepped out for a quick sunbathe on her 'babymoon'. The actress shared photos from a beach as she slipped into a bright yellow bikini and soaked up some sun. One photo showed her feet covered in sand. Ileana wore an anklet made of shells. She wrote with the photo, "Sandy toes, happy heart." Ileana also shared a video clip that showed a glimpse of the sea and the waves. The final post was a selfie of Ileana, showing her wearing a yellow bikini and brown sunglasses with a tiny glimpse at her baby bump. She wrote, "Soaked up some lovely sunshine," adding, "Think baby nugget loved it too."

Did the actress get engaged?

Last week, Ileana took the internet by storm when she shared another series of photos from her babymoon, which also gave us a glimpse of her romantic partner. The photo showed Ileana resting her hand on her boyfriend, prominently featuring rings on their respective ring fingers. She captioned the post, "My idea of romance - surely can't let him eat in peace." This led to a lot of speculations about her engagement, however, the actress didn't reveal anything further.

Dating rumours

Ever since Ileana has revealed her pregnancy, fans have been curious to know about her partner. But Ileana has been extremely tight-lipped about her personal life from the very beginning of her career. Earlier several reports suggested that Ileana is dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. The duo's relationship rumours surfaced after the two were spotted vacationing with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in the Maldives. However, none of them has addressed the rumours yet.

Meanwhile, recently, the actor also shared a couple of mirror selfies on her Instagram account in which she could be seen flaunting her baby bump. She captioned the pictures, "It's all about angles." A few days back, Ileana shared pictures dressed in a beautiful black slit dress. She captioned the post, "Bump alert !!"