Ira Khan, daughter of Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta, stayed away from the limelight and is known for her simple lifestyle as she keeps sharing her photos and videos on Instagram. The 26-year-old star kid was recently spotted on Monday, May 29, while she was traveling in an auto rickshaw with her friend.

A paparazzo account shared a video of the duo sitting inside an auto on Instagram. The clip showed Ira smiling, waving and saying 'Thank you' to the shutterbugs. She donned a white and pink striped shirt over a grey top and paired it with olive shorts. Ira completed her look with a pair of funky sunglasses.

Netizens call it "publicity stunt"

However, Aamir Khan's daughter ditching a luxurious car and taking an auto ride in Mumbai has received mixed reactions from netizens on social media. One user said, "Koi attention nahi deta toh yahi trick kaam aati hai...fall of Bollywood and their talentlesss kids (Noone gives attention thus these are tricks to gain attention)". Another commented, "Not simplicity... Laal Singh chadda ke flop hone ke baad ab inpe bhaang khane ko paise nahi hain (Not simplicity...After Laal Singh Chadda flopped they don't have any money left)". A third comment read, "Publicity stunt".

But there are many fans and followers of Ira who supported her down-to-earth attitude and came to her rescue online. One of her followers commented, "One and only simple star kid", while another wrote, "Such a sweet and simple person." A third user posted, "They are pretty and cute."

Ira Khan's birthday party

Ira was last spotted on May 8 after she celebrated her 25th birthday when she hosted a Ted Lasso-themed birthday party at home. Her birthday party was attended by her friends and family members including Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao and her son Azad. Ira's fiance Nupur Shikhare, her cousins Imran Khan and Zayn Marie Khan, and actor Mithila Palkar were also part of the bash. Nupur had shared pictures from Ira's birthday on his social media handle.