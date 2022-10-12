Rumoured lovebirds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are back from their Maldives vacation; however, they again exited the airport separately on Tuesday, October 11 evening. A few days ago, the duo had left for the small vacation. Though none of them were spotted together at the airport, their social media photos led to the speculations that they enjoyed the vacation together. In one of those photos, fans also spotted Rashmika wearing the same sunglasses that Vijay was sporting when he took off from Mumbai.

Vijay and Rashmika reignited their romance?

The 'Geetha Govindam' pair have been rumoured to be dating for some time now but they have maintained the 'just friends' status. Recently, there were reports that the rumoured couple has parted ways after two years of dating. But if latest reports are to be believed, Rashmika and Vijay have reignited their romance.

Have a look at Rashmika's photos in Maldives.

According to a new report in ETimes, the 'Dear Comrade' actor was deeply affected by the failure of his first Bollywood release 'Liger' and that's when his connection with Rashmika rekindled. The report also suggested that the two actors had "loved each other truly until their egos had drifted them apart." But, now the two are very much together. It seems that their Maldives getaway was another hint that the couple are working out things between them.

'Vijay and I don't really sit and discuss'

Recently, in an exclusive interview with News18, Rashmika opened up about her bond with Vijay and said that she is very close to him. "I understand that we are actors, and the light is on us, with people wanting to know more about it. I see what is happening on social media, like watch a few videos and find it very cute, but Vijay and I don't really sit and discuss. We have a gang of 15 people and given a chance we would be playing board games with them. We are actors, but for us, our friends are equally important, and it keeps us grounded."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna's latest Bollywood release 'Goodbye', co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta, is running at the theatres now. On the other hand, Vijay will be staring the shoot of 'Jana Gana Mana', which is directed by Puri Jagannadh.