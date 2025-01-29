Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul are on cloud nine as they prepare to embrace parenthood in the coming months. The couple announced their pregnancy to fans in November 2024. Since their announcement, they have been travelling and spending quality time together. Athiya has been sharing adorable and candid moments from her pregnancy diaries on social media.

Pregnant Athiya Shetty radiates pregnancy glow

On Monday, the soon-to-be parents hosted a fun-filled get-together with friends. Athiya and Rahul's friends shared a heartwarming photo on Instagram Stories, featuring the couple posing with their close ones. In the picture, KL Rahul is seen wrapping his arm around Athiya, while the two radiate joy.

Athiya looked stunning, glowing with pregnancy bliss, as she posed beside her husband. KL Rahul was lovingly cradling her baby bump. The couple twinned in elegant black-and-white outfits for the evening. One of the captions on the pictures read, "Babies, having a baby."

Taking to Instagram, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shared a cute selfie with Athiya, showing the duo smiling for the camera. Athiya also gave fans a glimpse of her delicious meal, which included South Indian delicacies like idli and sambhar.

Last week, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul celebrated their second wedding anniversary. To mark the occasion, Athiya shared an unseen picture from their dreamy wedding on Instagram with the caption, "Happy 2 to my forever." The photo showed Athiya embracing KL Rahul tightly, both dressed in their wedding attire. Suniel Shetty, Ahan Shetty, and Mana Shetty also wished the couple on their special day.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul also wished his wife on their anniversary with a heartfelt message.

In November 2024, the couple announced their pregnancy with a post on Instagram, captioned, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025." While Athiya has taken a break from films, she is often seen supporting her husband during his cricket matches. During India's recent tour of Australia, Athiya and Anushka Sharma were spotted spending time together after a match—marking the first public appearance of Athiya with her baby bump.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot in 2023 at Athiya's superstar father Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse.