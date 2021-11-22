After months of closure due to the pandemic, theaters in Kerala are opened now, and Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup has emerged as the first blockbuster in 2021. The film is enjoying a decent run in theaters all across Kerala even after 10 days, and the total box-office collection has already crossed Rs 50 crore. And now, movie buffs in the state are waiting for one of the biggest box-office clashes, as Suresh Gopi's Kaaval will lock horns with Mohanlal's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham in theaters.

Superstar is always Superstar: Expectations surrounding Kaaval skyrocketing

Suresh Gopi is considered the third Superstar in Kerala after Mohanlal and Mammootty. However, due to bad script selections, the Action King was sidelined post-2010. But now, to regain his lost crown, Suresh Gopi is coming with Kaaval.

Kaaval is expected to be a high-voltage family drama with adequate doses of action. Directed by Nithin Renji Panicker, the film also stars the director's father Renji Panicker in another crucial role. Suresh Gopi is playing the role of Thamban in this movie, while Renji Panicker enacts the character of Antony.

In a recent interaction with IB Times India, Nithin Renji Panicker revealed that audiences can witness the vintage Suresh Gopi in Kaaval.

"I am a huge fan of Suresh Gopi. Audiences can see a small bit of vintage Suresh Gopi in the flash-back scenes. People who love vintage Suresh Gopi will have a treat for sure in those sequences. And you can also see the contemporary (smiles), I mean the very current Suresh Gopi. His performances in both these periods are very different," said Nithin Renji Panicker.

On November 22, the makers of the movie released the second teaser of Kaaval. The teaser soon went viral, and it showcased Suresh Gopi in his firebrand avatar. After watching the teaser, audiences have started comparing the character of Thamban with that iconic Aanakkattil Chackochi of Lelam.

Kaaval will hit theaters on November 25 on more than 220 screens.

Marakkar: Priyadarshan's magnum opus

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham stars Mohanlal in the lead role, and it is the most expensive movie ever made in Malayalam. The film will be released on December 02, and it will be the biggest ever premiere in the history of Mollywood.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is a movie loaded with an ensemble star cast which includes, Mohanlal, Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Arjun Sarja, Prabhu Ganeshan, Manju Warrier, and Suneil Shetty.

The trailer of the movie clearly indicates that Priyadarshan has made this movie with international standards, and the visuals literally look like a mega-budget Hollywood film.

As Kaaval and Marakkar are hitting theaters in a gap of seven days, Mollywood audiences are eagerly waiting to know the winner of this clash. However, film lovers want both these movies to become superhits, as it will play a crucial role in reviving the theater industry which is badly affected by the pandemic.