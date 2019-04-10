Popular Mollywood star Sunny Wayne, known for his performances in movies like Neelakasham Pacha Kadal Chuvanna Bhoomi and Ann Maria Kalippilaanu, got married on Wednesday. He tied the knot with Kozhikode native and founder of Kshetra dance school in Kochi, Renjini Kunju, at the Guruvayur temple.

The ceremony was a very private affair which was blessed with the presence of close friends and family members. After the marriage, the actor shared a photo on Facebook and captioned it 'just got married'.

In the picture, Sunny Wayne can be seen wearing a traditional Kerala mundu, while his wife Renjini was dressed in a white and blue Kerala saree. Sunny Wayne's picture shared on Facebook has already gone viral on online spaces, and as of now, it has racked up more than 88,000 likes and 1,900 shares.

It has been now learned that the couple will soon host a grand reception in Cochin for members in the film fraternity.

Soon after the marriage, Sunny Wayne's close friend Nivin Pauly congratulated him on Twitter. Some of the other noted personalities who wished Sunny Wayne are Dulquer Salmaan, Aju Varghese and Prayaga Martin. Actor Dileep apparently visited Sunny Wayne and wished him a fruitful married life.

Happy married life Sunny kutta & Renjini! Stay blessed! @SunnyWayn pic.twitter.com/FSbgCZjSzJ — Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) April 10, 2019

Sunny Wayne, originally Sujith Unnikrishnan is aged 35, and he made his Mollywood debut with the movie 'Second Show' that starred Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role. Later, he did some noted roles in movies like 'Nee Ko Njan Cha', 'Annayum Rasoolum', 'Koothara', and 'Double Barrel'.

Sunny Wayne is currently busy with the works of his new movie 'Zam Zam' which is actually the remake of Bollywood blockbuster 'Queen'. The film is directed by G Neelakanda Reddy, and it will feature Manjima Mohan in the lead role.

This year, Sunny Wayne will also make his acting debut in Tamil with the movie 'Gypsy' that features Jiiva in the lead role. As per reports, Sunny Wayne is apparently playing the role of a communist leader in this film.