Mollywood superstar Mohanlal has resigned from the post of president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), after sexual harassment allegations set shockwaves in the industry.

According to local media outlets, Mohanlal made this decision after media outlets criticized the executive committee of the association for not handling sexual allegation issues seriously and effectively.

Apart from Mohanlal, all executive committee members of AMMA have also resigned from their respective posts.

Sexual harassment allegations setting shockwaves in Mollywood

Controversies surrounding sexual harassment against women in Mollywood came to limelight after the release of the Hema Committee report earlier this month.

The report revealed that several women in the industry have faced sexual assault from top actors in the industry, which includes late-night stalking.

Soon, several junior actors openly came forward and named some top actors in the industry who are part of these scandals.

A couple of days back, Soniya Malhar, a junior artist claimed that she was sexually abused in a shooting set as she was coming out from a toilet.

Later, another actor named Minu Muneer alleged that actors including Mukesh and Jayasurya had sexually assaulted her.

Revathy Sampath, another junior actor also made similar allegations and added that veteran actor Siddique had forcefully engaged in sexual activities with her.

Investigation on

Meanwhile, the Kerala Police have started an investigation of these incidents, and the governments have made it clear that strict actions will be taken against sexual predators if proper complaints are filed.

On Tuesday, the Kerala Police filed a case against veteran director Ranjith for allegedly misbehaving with an actor from West Bengal.

On Monday evening, Mollywood superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran conducted a press conference and said that all those culprits who are involved in these incidents should be punished.

The actor also added that allegations made by these women should be properly investigated to ensure justice.

"If someone is found guilty after an investigation, they should be punished. Similarly, if the allegations are proven false, people who made absurd claims should be punished as well," said Prithviraj Sukumaran.