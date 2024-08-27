The Kerala Police, on Monday evening, filed a case against acclaimed filmmaker Ranjith for allegedly approaching an actor from Bengal for sexual favors.

According to local media reports, police have filed a case under IPC section 354 against the director who was also the former chairman of Kerala Chalachithra Academy.

Section 354 signifies assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty.

The IPC defines section 354 as follows: "Whoever assaults or uses criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which shall not be less than one year but which may extend to five years, and shall also be liable to fine."

More details about the case

It was after the release of the Hema Committee report that a prominent Bengali actor made allegations against Ranjith.

According to the actor, Ranjith called her to his flat in Cochin offering a role in the movie 'Paleri Manikyam: Oru Paathirakolapaathakathinte Kadha'.

The actor claimed that Ranjith initially touched her hand, and later, he started touching the back of her neck.

Even though Ranjith soon denied these allegations, the actor sent an email to the Kerala Police, which ultimately resulted in a legal move from the investigation authority.

Baburaj denies allegations

Meanwhile, on Monday, a junior artist claimed that veteran Mollywood actor Baburaj had raped her, after he asked the actor to visit his home to discuss a movie.

Baburaj, who is also the joint general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists denied these allegations, and claimed that these are all part of a conspiracy.

Additionally, another Mollywood actor, on Monday, claimed that veteran director Thulasidas had also behaved inappropriately with her during the shoot of his film Chanchattam in 1991.