Nayana Suryan, a filmmaker best known for her works in Mollywood has been found dead at her Thiruvananthapuram residence on Sunday, February 24. She was aged 28.

Nayana Suryan had worked as an associate director with legendary filmmaker Lenin Rajendran. She started her career in the 2011 movie 'Makaramanju' directed by Lenin Rajendran which starred Santhosh Sivan, Karthika Nair, Nithya Menon and Mallika Kapoor in the lead roles. The film upon its release emerged as a critical success and it won the FIPRESCI Prize for Best Malayalam Film at the International Film Festival of Kerala.

Later, she worked in Mammootty's 'Utopiayile Rajavu' directed by Kamal, and 'Akashathinte Niram' directed by Dr Biju.

In 2017, she made her debut as an independent director with the movie 'Pakshikalude Manam', a part of an anthology movie named 'Crossroad'. 'Pakshikalude Manam' featured Mythili and Vijay Babu in the lead roles, and it emerged as a critical success.

Nayana Suryan hails from Karunagapally, in Kollam. She later moved to Thiruvananthapuram for her career needs. Apart from directing 'Pakshikalude Manam', Nayana Suryan has also directed various ad films and stage shows.

The death news of Nayana Suryan comes just a few weeks after the death of her mentor Lenin Rajendran. The legendary director died on January 14, 2019, pulling the entire Mollywood industry to a state of shock.

More details regarding Nayana Suryan's death will be unveiled in the coming hours.