Due to the coronavirus outbreak, 2020 has been not a good year for the entertainment industry in India, as theaters remained closed for months. However, several films had their release on OTT platforms, and some of them received rave reviews from audiences. When it comes to Mollywood, the last noted release in 2020 was Kappela in March. Before March, several films hit the theaters, and only a few of them succeeded in impressing the audiences.

As Mollywood is awaiting the dawn of a new year, the IB Times India presents you with the list of gainers and losers in Mollywood in 2020.

Kunchakko Boban's rise

Kunchako Boban can be considered the ultimate winner of 2020, as his movie Anjaam Paathira released on January 10, 2020, emerged as a huge hit at the box-office. The film directed by Mithun Manuel Thomas narrated the story of a serial killer, and in the movie, Kunchako Boban played the role of Anwar Hussain, a consulting criminologist.

The film was noted for its dark theme, and the intriguing storytelling style succeeded in impressing the audience. By the end of its theatrical run due to the COVID-19 lockdown, Anjaam Paathira successfully collected Rs 50 crore from the box-office.

Prithviraj, Mammootty, Tovino Thomas tasted success

In fact, 2020 was a good year for big names that include Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mammootty, and Tovino Thomas. Prithviraj Sukumaran's Ayyappanum Koshiyum directed by Sachi was a huge blockbuster at the box-office.

Even though Mammootty's Shylock was a cliched commercial entertainer, the film minted a huge amount of money from the box-office; all credit goes to the megastar's style and swag.

Tovino Thomas' Forensic was another suspense thriller that was released after the success of Anjaam Paathira. The film touted to be the first forensic thriller in Malayalam succeeded in hitting the bull's eye and emerged as a decent grosser.

Mohanlal fans have to wait

Mohanlal's only release in 2020 was Big Brother, directed by hitmaker Siddique. Amid having its release with huge pre-release hype, this Mohanlal film bombed at the box-office and emerged as one of the biggest disasters in the career of the superstar.

Mohanlal's Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham was scheduled to have its theatrical release in March 2020. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the makers of the film have indefinitely postponed its release.

Mollywood in OTT

It was during the coronavirus lockdown period that OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar, and Netflix gained massive popularity in Kerala. Owing to the rise in popularity, a few Malayalam movies were released on these platforms, but only some of them managed to impress the audiences.

Sufiyum Sujathayum which had its premiere on Amazon Prime received mixed responses. However, the music of this movie received rave reviews from all corners. A Mollywood OTT release that received unanimously positive reviews in 2020 was C U Soon, which starred Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew, and Darshana Rajendran in the lead roles. The film was directed by Mahesh Narayanan, and it was bankrolled by Fahadh Fassil and Nazriya Nazim.