A Moldovan climber died en route to summit Mount Everest on Wednesday morning, bringing the death toll in the region to six during the ongoing spring climbing season.

Victor Brinza stopped breathing at Camp IV of the world's highest peak.

"The climber fell sick while pushing for the peak. Efforts are being made to bring his body to the base camp and then airlift it to Kathmandu," Yubraj Khatiwada, director of the mountaineering section at Nepal's Department of Tourism, told Xinhua news agency.

A Nepali climbing guide, who was working with a Nepal Army team tasked with collecting waste in the Mt. Everest region, died on Tuesday evening while descending from the peak.

"We unfortunately lost one of the Sherpa guides who are supporting our staff in the cleaning mission," Nepal Army spokesman Brig. Gen. Krishna Prasad Bhandari told Xinhua.

An army captain involved in the cleaning mission has fallen ill, the spokesman said.

On May 2, American doctor Jonathan Sugarman died on Camp II, while three Sherpa guides lost their lives in an avalanche close to Camp I on April 12.

A record high of 478 climbers from 65 countries and regions have received the permits to climb the world highest peak, as this year marks the 70th anniversary of the first ascent of the mountain, according to the Department of Tourism.

(With inputs from IANS)