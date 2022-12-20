Almost a year after Mohit Raina and Aditi Sharma tied the knot, there are speculations of the things not going well between the couple. There are reports of the couple having fallen out and things not going smoothly between the two. There are some speculations about the couple possibly heading for a divorce as well. It all started when fans noticed that Mohit had deleted or archived his wedding pictures from his Instagram page.

Why the separation speculations?

Mohit and Aditi got married in Jan, 2022. A Etimes report states that the couple is probably heading for divorce as things have not been going great for the two. Mohit is one of the hottest hunks of the small screen. He made a place in hearts with his shows like Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat and Mahabharat.

Fans were puzzled to see Mohit having deleted or archived his wedding photos with wife Aditi Sharma. Not just that, fans also wrote that they couldn't spot Raina's Holi pictures with his wife on his social media page. Mohit and Aditi tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony and surprised their fans with the news.

Mohit Raina's secret wedding

"I have always been a private person. For an actor, there has to be something that is just yours, close to your heart and this was very close to me personally. So I wanted to do it in a low-key manner. It was not a planned affair but a short notice decision that we took. It just happened and everything fell in place," he had said in an interview.