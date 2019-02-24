Television-turned-Bollywood actor Mohit Raina, who is currently riding high with the success of his debut film Uri, recently treated his fans with a delightful post on Instagram.

What's interesting in the picture is that Mohit was seen smiling his heart out as he took a selfie with Kareena Kapoor Khan whom he bumped into in a flight. He captioned the post as "Saturday isn't that bad a day".

Fans of the actor can't stop gushing about the two talented actors in one frame. Going by the beautiful smiling picture, fans can't wait to see the two sharing the screen space in the near future.

Meanwhile, Mohit, who was rumoured to be dating Mouni Roy, made a shocking revelation recently when asked about his relationship. In an interview with Bombay Times, the Uri actor revealed that he and Mouni were never in a relationship. Talking about his marriage plan, he said: "I hope to get married by the end of this year or early next year," he said.

When asked if he is going to make it official with Mouni, Mohit replied: "I said that I hope to get married by the end of this year, I never mentioned Mouni. She is a great co-star and she is doing some fabulous work. I wish her all the best. Actually, I was never in a relationship with Mouni. My marriage will happen when Almighty sends a message."

It should be mentioned here that ever since Mouni Roy and Mohit Raina worked together in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, which was during 2011-14, there have been rumours about the two dating each other. Although the good-looking actors have always maintained silence about their equation or claimed to be "just good friends", they have often been spotted together at events and parties. Also, Mohit and Mouni's posts on social media about each other have often made fans assume that they are indeed in a relationship.