Ever since Mouni Roy and Mohit Raina worked together in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, which was during 2011-14, there have been rumours about the two dating each other. Although the good-looking actors have always maintained silence about their equation or claimed to be "just good friends", they have often been spotted together at events and parties. Also, Mohit and Mouni's posts on social media about each other have often made fans assume that they are indeed in a relationship.

However, Mohit, who made his movie debut with the recently released blockbuster film Uri, says that they were never in a relationship. Strange isn't it? In an interview with Bombay Times, the hunk revealed his marriage plans. "I hope to get married by the end of this year or early next year," he said.

When asked if he is going to make it official with Mouni, Mohit replied: "I said that I hope to get married by the end of this year, I never mentioned Mouni. She is a great co-star and she is doing some fabulous work. I wish her all the best. Actually, I was never in a relationship with Mouni. My marriage will happen when Almighty sends a message."

Considering the rate at which celebrity couples are breaking up these days, one can't help but wonder if the two have split and have moved on in life.

Back in 2017, there were rumours that Mohit and Mouni had parted ways. The break-up came to light after they stopped commenting on each other's social media photos and then unfollowed each other on Instagram and Twitter. In fact, Mouni removed pictures with Mohit from her social media page. However, breakup rumours were put to rest when a picture of Mohit wrapping his arms around Mouni's shoulder surfaced online.

Meanwhile, Mouni is hitting the peak in her career. After making her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar's Gold, she has a big-ticket Brahmastra, which will release sometime this year.