Television's renowned face, Mohit Malik is all set to make his grand Bollywood debut with Azaad. The film starring Ajay Devgn, Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan has Mohit playing the lead antagonist. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film is all set to release on January 17, 2025. The film revolves around the life of a young boy and his bond with a horse over the years.

Ahead of Azaad's release, International Business Times, India, got in touch with the actor to talk about how he came onboard the project, playing negative role, the length of a role and lots more.

How did you come on board for Azaad?

It truly feels like a blessing. I still remember, while shooting for Chamak in Punjab, after a visit to the Golden Temple, I received a call from the casting director Vaibhav, who's a friend. He mentioned that Gattu sir (Abhishek Kapoor) liked my take and wanted to meet me. After meeting him, I went through the narration, followed by three rounds of auditions to test my range. That's how I got Azaad.

You've been a known face on television. Were you looking to transition to the big screen?

Over the last 2–3 years, I've been exploring different mediums like OTT and films. I started meeting casting directors since it's a completely different ballgame. Many casting professionals know of you if you've worked in TV but haven't necessarily seen your work because OTT and film audiences are distinct from TV audiences. It was a realization that I wanted to bring the same dedication and quality from my TV work to bigger platforms where more people could notice it. That said, TV will always remain open for me. I've spent 18–19 years in television, and it has given me everything I have today. I've always been selective about TV projects, and I'll continue doing TV if the right opportunity comes along, even as I explore OTT and films.

Were there any hesitations about debuting in Bollywood with a negative role?

Not at all. For me, it's never about whether a role is positive or negative but about the depth and craft of the character. When a director like Abhishek Kapoor tests you, who am I to have any inhibitions? It's a privilege to be directed by him. The only thing I avoid is repeating the same type of roles.

How was your experience working with Ajay Devgn? He's known as a prankster. Did you fall victim to any of his pranks?

Working with Ajay Devgn sir was fantastic. While he's known for being a prankster, I didn't witness any such incidents on our set. He was extremely focused and dedicated to his work. Observing him up close was a learning experience. He's an evolved actor and carries a sense of calm and security that's inspiring. I was initially starstruck when I met him, especially during our first scene together. Watching his intense expressions, his gestures, and even his iconic eyes through his sunglasses left me in awe. He has a great vibe and is incredibly grounded. It was a privilege to work alongside him.

How was it working with newcomers Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan?

Rasha and Aaman are incredibly talented and hardworking. They have bright futures ahead of them. Rasha has become like a sister to me—it just came naturally. Despite being new, Aaman is very secure in his craft. Both of them worked tirelessly for a challenging film like Azaad, and we bonded well as a team.

An impactful but small role in a multi-starrer or a lead in a solo film—what's your pick?

I'm open to both, as long as the role resonates with me.

Bollywood is facing challenges in drawing audiences to theatres. What makes Azaad special for a theatrical experience?