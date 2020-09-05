When the television industry decided to open the gates and start shooting again, Mohit Malik was one of the first ones to reach the sets. Titled, Lockdown ki Love Story, the quirky and unique love story has been loved by the audience. International Business Times, India, got in touch with the actor to talk about the show and more.

The promo of the show has received a lot of love from the audience and looks quite promising. What's your own take on love with or without lockdown?

Yes, it was a great feeling to see so much support, appreciation and love from our well-wishers for the promo of the show. It was received very well. I am happy that people have taken to liking the new concept that we have to offer. Love according to me (with or without the lockdown) is a beautiful feeling and emotion for a person or people who are close to you. Sometimes it is so pure and lovely a feeling which makes it inexpressible!

How was it working with Sana? Do you think for such roles building an off-the-screen rapport is also important?

Working with Sana has been a lovely experience. She's a nice girl, very talented and very grounded. We bonded well from the first day itself, and have quite a good time together on set.

You received a lot of love from your previous roles too. Do you think your role in this show would surpass all of that?

Each role that I have portrayed till date has been different, relating to a different story and character for which it has been loved. So this role too is going to showcase its own uniqueness on screen. Hence I don't like comparisons between any of my characters because they are all different from each other and have eventually been liked for that difference.

How does it feel to be known as one of the most desirable male actors on TV?