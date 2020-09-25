Mohanlal, the biggest brand and the most impeccable actor in Mollywood has now ventured into organic farming. The actor has now shared some images featuring his organic farm. In the images, Mohanlal can be seen looking after his farm, and these photos indicate that he is slowly emerging as a good farmer.

Mohanlal's farming images go viral

Mohanlal can be seen wearing a white shirt and saffron dhothi in these images, and he also had a small tie on his head, a traditional outfit used by farmers. The images shared by Mohanlal have already gone viral on the online spaces, and it has already racked up more than 1,34,000 likes on Facebook.

Mohanlal's new initiative is now receiving positive responses from all corners, and people are lauding the actor for propagating the idea of organic farming.

Organic Farming @Home Posted by Mohanlal on Thursday, 24 September 2020

It should be noted that Mohanlal is not the only Mollywood actor who is propagating the importance of organic farming. Megastar Mammootty and Sreenivasan have several times talked about the vitality of organic farming, and both these stars are also having own organic farms in Kerala.

Mohanlal: Upcoming movies

Mohanlal will be soon joining the sets of Drishyam 2: The Resumption, a sequel to the 2013 blockbuster Drishyam. The shooting of the film has begun a few days back, and Mohanlal is expected to join the filming tomorrow. According to reports, Drishyam 2: The Resumption will be also a crime thriller, and it will portray the story of Georgekutty, a middle-class family man who is involved in a murder coverup.

Mohanlal fans are now eagerly waiting for the release of his upcoming movie 'Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham'. The film is being made with a mammoth budget, and it is widely considered the most expensive movie ever made in Malayalam.

Priyadarshan has directed Marakkar, and it is a film loaded with an ensemble star cast that includes, Manju Warrier, Suneil Shetty, Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Prabhu Ganesan. The film was originally scheduled for a theatrical release in March, but it has been indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.