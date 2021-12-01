The wait is finally getting over, as Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, the most-anticipated Malayalam movie of the year will have its grand theatrical release on December 02, 2021. The film's release was postponed multiple times due to the Covid pandemic, and now, after overcoming all the hurdles, Marakkar is going to grace the big screen with style. This movie starring Mohanlal will be released in five languages, across 4,100 screens worldwide. In Kerala alone, the film will be released on 626 screens, which is a Mollywood record.

Marakkar enters Rs 100 crore club

In a recent poster of the film, makers of the film claimed that Marakkar has garnered a revenue of Rs 100 crore even before its release from reservations and bookings. If the claims made by the makers are true, Marakkar may enter the Rs 200 crore club within 10 days of its release.

This is for the first time that a Mollywood movie is making such a huge pre-release business before its release date. If the film succeeds in garnering positive reviews from critics and audiences, it will surely emerge as the biggest blockbuster ever by shattering the collection records of other Mohanlal movies like Pulimurugan and Lucifer.

Marakkar: A movie made with International standards

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is directed by national-award-winning director Priyadarshan. The film is made with a lavish budget, and it is widely considered the most expensive movie ever made in Malayalam. A second official trailer of the movie was released on November 30, and it indicates that Priyadarshan and his crew have made this film with international standards.

Apart from Mohanlal, the film features an ensemble star cast that includes, Manju Warrier, Pranav Mohanlal, Arjun Sarja, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Suhasini Maniratnam, Prabhu Ganesan, Siddique, and Mukesh. Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is produced by Antony Perumbavoor in the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.