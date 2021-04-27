Due to the deadly second wave of coronavirus, the makers of Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham have decided to postpone the film's release. Producer Antony Perumbavoor himself confirmed this news on his social media page, and it was later shared by Mohanlal. The makers had planned to release the film on May 13, but the second wave of Covid which is much more transmissible compelled the makers to postpone the film's theatrical release.

Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham's release postponed

Antony Perumbavoor also revealed that Marakkar will be released on August 12, as an Onam release. If Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham hits the screens in August, the release of Aarattu, another film that features Mohanlal in the lead role could be pushed further to December.

This is for the fourth time that release of Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham is getting postponed. Initially, the makers had planned to release the film on March 26, 2020, in a record number of theaters. But due to the first wave of Covid, the film's release was postponed. Later, the makers pushed the release to Onam 2020, but the plans did not materialize.

Marakkar: The most-anticipated movie in Mollywood

Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan. The film is touted to be the most expensive movie ever made in Mollywood, and it is being made with a mammoth budget of Rs 100 crores.

Recently, the film had won the National Award in the Best Picture category. The film had also won awards for Best Special Effects, and Best Costume Design.

Apart from Mohanlal, the film also stars Manju Warrier, Siddique, Suneil Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Pranav Mohanlal, Prabhu Ganesan, Manikuttan, and Kalyani Priyadarshan in other prominent roles.

Acclaimed cameraman Tirru has handled the cinematography of this film. The music of this film is composed by Rahul Raj. Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor in the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.